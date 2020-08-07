August 7, 2020

Mascara volume effet faux cils radical | Yves Saint Laurent

Black on black. Black and extremely mysterious. 

Enriched with carbon, YSL’s Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Radical coats the lashes with the deepest black you will have ever worn. The intense pigments are combined with walnut extracted from the gardens of the beauty house in the Ourika valley. Its combination with argan oil, creates a mascara that treats the lashes.

The new brush holds more product on each hair and deposits it evenly on the lashes. In addition to this, it combines both flexible and more rigid brush hairs, ensuring the ideal volume result. As the brush deposits the product on the lashes, each hair leaves a clean imprint from the base to the tip of the lash, without any compromise.

Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Radical not only has a new composition and a new brush… but also upgraded packaging. At the top, the mascara container is dressed in a modern, elegant and revolutionary black colour. It is just as impressive as the classic tuxedo and will become the ultimate accessory for every woman who how to love herself.

THE PRINTED CAMPAIGN REVOLUTIONARY BEAUTY

Kaia Gerber, photographed by David Sims, exudes a fiery sensuality in the new campaign, looking provocatively into the lens. Her eyes have been highlighted with the new Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils.

Kaia’s Makeup

Skin: Touche Éclat All-in-One Glow

Touche Éclat High Cover Touche Éclat Radiant Touch

Eyes: Satin Crush Nos 1, 2 και 5

Couture Kajal No 1

MVEFC Radical No 1

Lips: Rouge Pur Couture The Slim No 12



