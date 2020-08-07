August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More sections of Kyriakou Matsi to open on Saturday

By Andria Kades061

Works on a section of the Kyriakou Matsi avenue in Nicosia have finished and the section of the road will be opened to the public on Saturday, the municipality announced on Friday.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis visited the works and expressed his satisfaction that everything was going ahead on schedule.

“The project is high on the municipality’s priorities as it aims to improve safety, functionality and aesthetics of the busy avenue,” he said.

Section D of the Kyriakou Matsis works from Glafcos street until the junction on Samou street as well as that between the Kyriakou Matsi junction with Steliou Mavromati street will be complete on Saturday.

Works on the pavements of the aforementioned streets are still ongoing as are works from the roundabout at the presidential palace until Mavrommati street junction.

Yiorkadjis hailed the accessibility of the project allowing for pedestrians and disabled people to use the area comfortably.

More trees and bushes will be planted to improve the aesthetics while utilities will also be improved, including LED lights.



