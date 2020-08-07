August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Beauty press releases

NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette

By Press Release00

Urban Decay welcomes NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette.

This bold ode to purple, which is the brand’s signature color, has become the definition of all that UD stands for. Its explosive palette which is consisted of 12 rich purple & peach shades, will give an explosive pop effect and a nostalgic 90s mood to your every look.

COME TO OUR WAVE LENGTH

Set aside pink… purple comes to steal the show! The Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette has 12 extraordinarily rich earthy and purple shades that will give a vibrant colour to any eye makeup. This bold ode to our signature colour is the definition of all that UD stands for. We celebrate the unconventional, rekindle the lost inspiration, and take on the nostalgia of the 90s. It’s time to express your purple temperament.

 

THE SOVEREIGNTY OF PURPLE

With an incredible combination of metallic, matte and glitter shades, Naked Ultraviolet has something for everyone and for every occasion. Combine Mind Slip (the perfect matte peach) with V.R. (a bright, dark raspberry with an iridescent glow) for smokey eyes, or apply Warning (a vibrant magenta) all over the eyelid.

POP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

The blending of countless beautiful looks has never been so easy, as the Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette is also equipped with a double brush, which, of course, is vegan and has been created without animal testing. The Naked Ultraviolet not only symbolises the history of Urban Decay and our love for purple; but it is also with a wonderful collection of shades, from the glittering soft peach to the sensual deep plum, it is a super flexible and unmistakably explosive shade palette!



Related posts

Lipstick day with DIOR

Press Release

The Dior skincare summer rituals

Press Release

Gliss launches Summer Repair hair care collection

Press Release

Tom Ford

CM Guest Columnist

Jo Malone London presents new limited edition collection

Press Release

Bobbi Brown presents new summer collection

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign