August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Renewal of hunting licences started

By Annette Chrysostomou052

The renewal of hunting licences for the 2020 to 2021 hunting season started at the beginning of August, the Game Fund announced on Friday.

In the announcement, the Game Fund explained that in some cases, licences display an address different from those the hunters have given, a problem which occurred because the software was changed and during the process, some addresses were not read correctly.

It was, however, necessary to upgrade the software as it is now possible to apply for licences electronically, and from September, when the legislation is expected to be amended, to register hunting dogs and perform other tasks.

“In the light of the above, hunters are invited to visit the new electronic platform of our service (gws.moi.gov.cy), through which the hunters themselves can confirm and correct their data,” the announcement said.

In case the address has been entered correctly before the last renewal of the hunting licence, then the correct address will be displayed. If the address was corrected after the hunting licence has been renewed, then the correct address will be corrected when the license is renewed for the next hunting season.

Until the beginning of the next season, 2021 to 2022, all hunters will have to verify their personal data through the electronic platform, a process which has already started.



Related posts

New publication highlights Cyprus’ cultural heritage

Eleni Philippou

More sections of Kyriakou Matsi to open on Saturday

Andria Kades

After blistering July normal temperatures expected in August

George Psyllides

Six police officers suspended over corruption investigation

Andria Kades

President calls on people to donate to people of Beirut (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot rescue teams start work in Beirut

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign