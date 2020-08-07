August 7, 2020

Sarri still being questioned about Juve future

Juventus host Lyon in their round of 16, second leg match trailing 1-0

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was still being questioned about his future with the Turin side on Thursday despite leading them to a ninth successive Serie A title last month.

Sarri’s side staggered over the Serie A finish line and now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they host Olympique Lyonnais in a round of 16, second leg match on Friday The match was due to be played in March but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyon have a 1-0 lead and Sarri was asked during a pre-match news conference if he thought that his future could be decided on Friday.

“I think that is painting our directors as amateurs,” he replied.

“I think the choice has been made, regardless of the result of tomorrow’s game. That question suggests that they can get carried away on an emotional wave in the same way as fans do.

“But if they’ve already decided to get a new coach, tomorrow won’t make any difference, nor will a victory.”

Sarri said he did not read or listen to any of the critics and pointed out that the COVID-19 outbreak, which halted the league for three months and forced remaining games to be played behind closed doors, had made it the most difficult Serie A in history.

“Juventus is a club which is used to winning and therefore people can be a little blase about it which is absolutely wrong in my opinion,” he said.

“Winning should always be treated as a wonderful and extraordinary event.”



