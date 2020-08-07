Trial to begin in September over killing of Ukrainian man

A 38-year-old man will stand trial before the Paphos criminal court for the stabbing death of a Ukranian man, 46, in July.

The hearing has been set for September 10. The 38-year-old will remain in custody until then.

The defendant faces a manslaughter charge in the death of Igor Kamanets who had been stabbed on July 15 but failed to go to hospital until around 72 hours later.

Kamanets was taken to Paphos general hospital with a wound to his stomach, bruises, and kidney failure.

He told officers he was walking on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue in Kato Paphos on July 15 at 11pm when he flagged down a dark-coloured car.

When the vehicle stopped, the passenger got out, and the pedestrian asked to be taken to the city centre.

The man asked him for money which the 46-year-old refused to hand over.

An argument ensued and, according to the complainant, the unknown man attacked him with a knife and injured him.

He then got back into the car and the two men drove off.

Kamanets told police he walked to his house and decided not to go to hospital because he thought his injuries were not serious.

After being admitted to the hospital, he underwent surgery and was transferred to the ICU in critical condition.

The 46-year-old died on July 24 after he was transferred to Limassol hospital due to the severity of his condition.

Kamanets’ partner later told police that when the 46-year-old went home injured that night, he told her that someone he knew had set him up.

She gave that man’s details to the police, leading to the arrest of the 38-year-old suspect who denied any involvement.

The woman told police that the victim did not wish to tell them the truth about what had happened because he did not want the police to be involved for his own reasons.

Both his partner and brother picked out the suspect from a police lineup, as the person named by the 46-year-old.

A friend, who was present at the scene of the altercation also picked the suspect from the police lineup.

Police were still seeking for the man who was with the suspect at the time.





