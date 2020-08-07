August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two sides exchange murder suspects

By George Psyllides
Greek and Turkish Cypriots on Friday exchanged suspects both wanted for murders in the past.

The exchange took place in the morning under the aegis of the UN through the bicommunal committee on crimes.

The Republic handed over Ali Hasan, wanted for the murder of businessman Gökhan Naim, who had been gunned down outside his home in Nicosia in March last year.

In return, authorities in the Republic got their hands on Mohamad Al-Shalal, a 27-year-old from Syria, wanted in connection with the murder of a Pakistani national in Nicosia back in February.

Ahmed Bin Talib, 24, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of February 23, on Rigenis Street, in old Nicosia.

Police initially arrested a 22-year-old Palestinian man who named Al-Shalal during questioning in which he admitted they were trying to rob but not kill him.



