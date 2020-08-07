August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wedding tourism looks promising for 2021

By Andria Kades00
Bookings for weddings in Cyprus have increased by 88 per cent for May 2021, predicting a “promising future for the wedding industry”, the platform BookYourWeddingDay.com said on Friday.

In a statement, the website said it recorded an increase for 2021 and 2022 bookings from couples that have chosen Cyprus for their destination wedding, with a small number of those bookings hailing from markets that “do not traditionally view Cyprus as a prime wedding destination, including Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden and Norway.”

Specifically, May bookings increased by 88 per cent compared to the previous month, while June’s bookings increased by 15 per cent compared to May.

According to the statement, 90 per cent of weddings scheduled for the 2020 summer were rescheduled, with trends indicating that 2021 “will be a year of overbookings.”

According to BookYourWeddingDay.com CEO and founder Maria Evripides, wedding tourism generates €120m in Cyprus, with the industry expected to recover from issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the future and we have already adjusted our business plan to strategically face this crisis that we are experiencing, in order to continue attracting a large number of visitors from abroad via our innovative platform, while contributing to the economy of Cyprus as a whole.”

So far, 2,700 bookings for civil weddings have been made for 2021 in Cyprus and 650 for 2022.



