A minute with Andreas Kapatias Minus One singer

Where do you live?

At my house with my wife, daughter

What did you have for breakfast?

Cornflakes

Describe your perfect day

Wake up when I wake up, with no plans and go wherever the wind blows. I like to have time to spend with my family and also have some time for myself to be creative with music

Best book ever read?

The Alchemist (Paolo Coehlo). When you want something you should be determined to get it!

Best childhood memory?

First time I sang live and it was at my school and everyone stood up and applauded us, screaming and whistling. The song I sang was The wind of change by Scorpions

What is always in your fridge?

Beer

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m not inside the car right now. But most of the time I like to listen to specific a band, don’t know if you know them, they are called Minus One! 😉 They are pretty good,!!! Hahahahaha

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t know. Dog maybe.. Because I am loyal to the people I love and when I need to do something I have the determination to do it!

What are you most proud of?

My family!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The Rockstar with Mark Wahlberg. The scene that the famous band, that he is a big fan of them, calls him to be their new singer. Got the chills

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Maybe Michael Jackson so I could get to know how he thinks musically and understand and try to discover what was going on in his mind. He knew fame and fortune from a very young age so he might had been thinking as a child still…

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would like to go back in time when Freddie was alive to watch a Queen concert!

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t want anything to happen to my family and I don’t ever want to stop singing live!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Finish whatever you start! Don’t leave any loose ends

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Bad smell…

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Spend as much time I can with my family!





