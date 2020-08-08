August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

By Reuters News Service043
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates after qualifying in pole position while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton gets out of his car after qualifying in second position

Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hamilton appeared on course to take his 92nd career pole but Bottas snatched the spoils at the death, finishing 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion.



