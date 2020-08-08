August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Aradippou mayor outed for not wearing mask

By Staff Reporter00

The mayor of Aradippou, Evangelos Evangelides, could be in hot water after he was reported by a member of the public for entering a bakery without wearing a mask.

The mayor, whose community was a Covid hotspot during spring, was photographed inside the bakery without a mask.

According to the person who took the photo, the mayor arrived at the bakery and asked staff if they sold masks.

He was told they didn’t, but he entered anyway, picked up what he wanted and went to the cashier to pay.

The photograph was posted on social media and was apparently seen by police who, according to Sigmalive, planned on hauling the mayor before court.

Quoting the police, Sigma said the mayor made certain claims that were being investigated

 



Staff Reporter

