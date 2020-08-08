Coronavirus: Eleven new cases, six of them linked to woman from US (Updated)

Health authorities on Saturday announced 11 new cases of coronavirus that were detected after conducting 3,314 tests.

Six of the cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases – four of which belonged to a cluster started by a woman who had returned from the US.

The health ministry said this particular cluster now totals 30 cases “something which shows how easy it is for the virus to spread by a single person who did not observe quarantine and protective measures.”

Four other cases were detected through private initiative.

One is a Cypriot who travelled to the UK. The individual did not show any symptoms. The second case is again a Cypriot who got tested after showing symptoms.

The third concerns a Greek man, a permanent resident, who did not have any symptoms before testing.

A fourth person from the UAE had recently travelled to Dubai. Again, there were no symptoms.

One more case was detected through the government’s programme to screen personnel in recently opened businesses.

The total number of cases has now reached 1,233. Five people are currently being treated in hospital but none in the ICU.

According to the health ministry, 163 cases were recorded in Cyprus between July 23 and August 6.

The majority of the cases, 104, were locally acquired while 38 were imported. The origin of the remaining 21 is unknown. Tests conducted by the authorities reached 25,298 per 100,000 people.

Most, or 75 per cent, of those infected during that time are between the ages of 18 and 59.

They are followed by people over 60 with 13 per cent and youths up to 17, 12 per cent.

The majority were male, 51 per cent. Ten people were admitted to hospital and five have since been discharged.

Four of the new coronavirus cases announced on Friday were detected among staff at Sunrise Oasis hotel in Protaras.

In a statement, the hotel said the cases were detected during routine testing of staff carried out due to the recent spike of the illness on the island.

The individuals with the virus and their contacts have been isolated and all areas have been disinfected, the hotel said.

It urged customers who felt ill to contact reception so that a test could be arranged in cooperation with the health ministry.

Police meanwhile continue their crackdown on businesses and individuals failing to observe protective measures, especially failure to wear masks indoors.





