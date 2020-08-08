August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four cases at Protaras hotel

By Staff Reporter067

Four new coronavirus cases announced on Friday were detected among staff at Sunrise Oasis hotel in Protaras, it was announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the hotel said the cases were detected during routine testing of staff carried out due to the recent spike of the illness on the island.

The individuals with the virus and their contacts have been isolated and all areas have been disinfected the hotel said.

It urged customers who felt ill to contact reception so that a test could be arranged in cooperation with the health ministry.



