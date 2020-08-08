August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Paris orders mandatory wearing of masks outdoors in busy areas

By Reuters News Service00
People wearing protective masks walk near the Louvre Museum

Paris authorities on Saturday imposed the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors in busy areas of the French capital from Monday as the number of coronavirus infections there rose.

The order applies to people aged 11 and over, the Paris prefecture said in a statement.

“All the indicators show that since mid-July that virus has again begun circulating more actively,” the prefecture said.

The rate of positive tests in the greater Paris region now stood at 2.4% compared with a national average of 1.6%, it added.

The zones where masks must be worn will be detailed separately, and evaluated on a regular basis, the prefecture said. They will include some densely populated areas in the capital’s lower-income suburbs.

After tough lockdown measures slowed infection rates, many European countries are now watching new clusters flare up after easing restrictions to try to limit the economic damage and alleviate public frustration.

France has made it compulsory to wear a face mask in closed public spaces such as shops and banks since July 21, and Paris joins a growing list of cities ordering people to wear masks in busy zones outdoors, including Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz.



Related posts

Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion

Reuters News Service

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Reuters News Service

UK armed forces asked to help deal with migrant boats crossing Channel (Update)

Reuters News Service

Trump vows to suspend US payroll tax after coronavirus aid talks with Congress break down

Reuters News Service

Beijing’s HK office says US sanctions ‘clowning actions’ as tensions escalate

Reuters News Service

Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign