August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to participate in Lebanon donor conference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades will take part in a donor conference for Lebanon, organised by the French President Emanuel Macron and the UN on Sunday.
The president has accepted an invitation by Macron who visited Beirut on Thursday and will be participating via a video conference.
The conference, according to government spokesperson Kyriakos Koushos, will bring heads of states and governments together to assess the multiple needs following the disastrous Beirut explosion last Tuesday.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Aradippou mayor outed for not wearing mask

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Forty individuals, 19 businesses booked for flouting measures

George Psyllides

Turkish Cypriots mark 1964 Kokkina battle

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Four cases at Protaras hotel

Staff Reporter

Fire raging between Paphos and Limassol (update 4)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: police seen as heavy-handed in dishing out mask fines

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign