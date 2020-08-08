August 8, 2020

Shows we love: Seinfeld

By Leo Leonidou02

Seinfeld revolves around a neurotic stand-up comedian and his equally dysfunctional friends in New York in the 1990s.

Set predominantly in an apartment building in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, it is often described as being ‘a show about nothing’, as many of its episodes are about the minutiae of daily life.

Jerry Seinfeld (who plays himself), along with friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) are shown going through everyday life discussing various quirky situations which we can all relate to.

They often find themselves in uncomfortable situations, which they deal with in unconventional and outrageous ways.

The humour is often over-the-top and shocking, but still somehow believable.

But the show is not really suitable for modern, politically-correct audiences that get easily offended as many of the jokes would be considered inappropriate today.

Despite having the thinnest premise possible, the show, which premiered in 1989 became a juggernaut in comedy, spawning nine seasons, winning Golden Globes and Emmys, and generating billions of dollars.

Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time. It has been ranked among the best television shows in history in publications such as Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone and TV Guide.

Even though Seinfeld has been off the air since 1998, its influence is felt in other comedies as well as everyday life. Two decades later, millions of the show’s fans still watch reruns, finding the comedy timeless.

Furthermore, quotes from numerous episodes have become catchphrases in American popular culture.
Today, the show’s legacy continues with Seinfeld co-creator Larry David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and Louis-Dreyfus also starring on the network’s comedy Veep.



