August 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots mark Kokkina battle

By George Psyllides00
CNA photo

Twenty-six buses carrying around 300 Turkish Cypriots crossed from the north at Limnitis on Saturday morning on their way to the Kokkina enclave to attend an event marking the anniversary of a battle with Greek Cypriot forces in 1964.

Other Turkish Cypriots will travel to the area by sea. The event is expected to be attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who is scheduled to arrive in a helicopter.

Over 50 people were killed during the three-day standoff, including 19 civilians.

Following the outbreak of intercommunal violence in December 1963, Turkish Cypriots had established a bridgehead at Kokkina in 1964, used to bring in arms, volunteers, and other material from Turkey.

Seeing the incursion as a major threat, the Cypriot government launched an attack, which prompted Turkey to retaliate with its air force bombing the area with napalm.

The battle ended after an UN-backed ceasefire was called.



