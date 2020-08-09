August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: €3,000 of fines charged in Paphos

By Katy Turner00

Fines totalling €3,000 were served in Paphos overnight on Saturday against the owners of four establishments found breaking governmental decrees to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the police, the owner of a beachside kiosk in Yeroskipou was fined €1,000 on Saturday night for breaking the decrees for the second time.

Another four owners of outlets were fined €500 each while seven members of the public were caught not wearing a mask in indoor spaces and were fined €300 each.



Related posts

It’s a staycation this year

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus rescue teams set to return to the island (with video)

Katy Turner

Police rescue four people after car breaks down near Adonis Baths

Katy Turner

Finance minister heads to Moscow to try and save double taxation treaty

Katy Turner

Upgrade of Cyprus-France relations expected says minister

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Nicosia café charged 8,000 for breaking decrees

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign