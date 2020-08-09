August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four new cases in the north

By Katy Turner00

Four new coronavirus cases were announced in the north on Saturday.

‘Health Minister’ Ali Pili announced that 1,522 tests had been carried out, of which four were positive.

He said the four were all from people entering either through the port or the airport.

The total number of cases in the north is 169, of which four have died.



Related posts

Limassol fire may have been started by fireworks

Katy Turner

Tylliria: beautiful, remote, struggling

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Eleven new cases, six of them linked to woman from US (Updated)

George Psyllides

Elderly man dies trying to park car

Staff Reporter

Masks are changing how we look

Alix Norman

President to participate in Lebanon donor conference

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign