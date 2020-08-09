August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia café charged 8,000 for breaking decrees

By Katy Turner0152

In the 24 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday morning the police checked 1,158 premises throughout the island for breaking the coronavirus decrees. A total of 30 people were charged for not wearing masks and 23 businesses for not abiding by the measures.

In Nicosia a total of 97 checks were carried out with six outlets and seven people charged. One care was fined €8,000 for having more people than was allowed.

In Limassol there were 314 checks resulting in eight establishments and 11 people being charged; in Larnaca there were 281 checks with three establishments and three people being charged. In Paphos 139 checks resulted in five establishments and seven people being charged while in Famagusta 215 checks were carried out and one establishment and two people being charged.

In Morphou 112 checks were carried out with no charges.

In addition, five people were charged at Larnaca airport for not completing the Cyprus Flight Pass.

At the marina, police carried out 19 checks and made no charges.



