August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus rescue teams set to return to the island (with video)

By Katy Turner078

The Cyprus rescue teams sent to Beirut to help sift through rubble in the search for survivors will return to the island on Monday after the Lebanese authorities on Sunday called off the search.

Teams from the police unit Mmad and the fire service Emak left the island on Wednesday and started work in the rubble on Friday morning.

The teams took trained dogs with them from the K9 unit.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said Lebaense authorities had decided to call off the search.

He said all members of the Cyprus team are in good health.

Ολοκληρώθηκαν οι έρευνες για ανεύρεση επιζώντων στη Βηρυτό από την Αστυνομία Κύπρου

Ολοκληρώθηκαν οι έρευνες για ανεύρεση επιζώντων στη Βηρυτό από την Αστυνομία Κύπρου.Τη δική τους μάχη στα συντρίμια της Βηρυτού έδωσαν τα μέλη της ΜΜΑΔ και της ΕΜΑΚ και οι σκύλοι διασώστες, για ανεύρεση επιζώντων από την πολύνεκρη έκρηξη στον Λίβανο.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Αστυνομία Κύπρου στις Κυριακή, 9 Αυγούστου 2020



Related posts

Police rescue four people after car breaks down near Adonis Baths

Katy Turner

Finance minister heads to Moscow to try and save double taxation treaty

Katy Turner

Upgrade of Cyprus-France relations expected says minister

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Nicosia café charged 8,000 for breaking decrees

Katy Turner

Fire service called to rescue injured person on rocks

Katy Turner

Intense investigation to find perpetrators of large Saturday fire (updated)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign