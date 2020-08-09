August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service called to rescue injured person on rocks

By Katy Turner0169

The fire service announced on Sunday morning they had the previous day rescued a person who was in difficulties on the rocks near the Paradise jetty in Maroni.

Police and members of the fire service’s Emak team responded.

After the injured person was given first aid he was transported to land on a floating stretcher accompanied by an EMAK scuba diver.

The person was then taken to the accident and emergency department at Larnaca hospital by ambulance.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Nicosia café charged 8,000 for breaking decrees

Katy Turner

Forestry department announces large fire put out, perpetrators being sought

Katy Turner

Memorial held for Helios victims in Paralimni

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Four new cases in the north

Katy Turner

Limassol fire may have been started by fireworks

Katy Turner

Tylliria: beautiful, remote, struggling

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign