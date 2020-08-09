August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry department announces large fire put out, perpetrators being sought

By Katy Turner0199

The fire that raged much of the day on Saturday in the Kouklia, Mousere and Dora area was brought under full control by 7.20 in the evening, the forestry department announced on Sunday but not before it burned five square kilometres of pine trees and forest plantation.

A total of 190 people and 32 fire trucks of the forestry department were needed to put out the flames in addition to 35 firemen and 15 vehicles of the fire service; and 30 people and 5 vehicles of the civil defence in addition to two people and one fire truck and five bulldozers of the Game Fund and officers of the Paphos police force plus volunteers.

To fight the fire from the air, the Icarus plan was also put into action which involved ten aircraft including planes and helicopters of the police, the British bases and the national guard.

Due to the size of the fire and the risk of it restarting fire fighting vehicles remained in the area overnight.

Director of the forestry department Charalambos Alexandrou said the team needed to put out the fire was the largest ever used in Cyprus because of the length of its front.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed to be arson.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis on Saturday evening praised all of those involved for their “superhuman efforts”.

He said it was difficult to believe that “there was a human hand that set fires a length of 20km”.He added he had been briefed by the police who were continuing to look for the person or people behind the fire and expressed the hope they would find them.

Reports of cars being driven in a suspicious manner have been received.

The area was visited on Sunday by Disy leader Averof Neophytou.



