August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol fire may have been started by fireworks

By Katy Turner00

Ten hectares of wild vegetation and rubbish were burned in a fire in Limassol which was extinguished by the fire brigade at around 4.30 on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight between Ayios Tychonas and Armenochori. Five fire trucks were used to put out the flames in addition to members of the Civil Defence and Forestry department.

For safety reasons some homes were evacuated but the flames did not threaten them in the end.

Police have received evidence that the fire was started by fireworks, which were set off shortly before the fire started.

A search of the area revealed four empty fireworks cases in the area which have been sent for further tests.



