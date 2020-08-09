August 9, 2020

Memorial held for Helios victims in Paralimni

By Katy Turner00

A memorial service was held on Sunday morning in the Ayios Georgios church in Paralimni for the 16 people from the area who lost their lives on August 14, 2005 in the crash of Cypriot airline Helios near Athens.

Deputy minister for innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos represented the state at the service, who laid a wreath in the church on behalf of President Nicos Anastasiades.

The Boeing 737-300 – Flight ZU522 – had departed Larnaca airport on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2005 for Prague travelling via Athens. It crashed at 12.04pm near the village of Grammatiko, around 30 kilometres from Athens international airport, killing all 121 – 115 passengers and six crew – on board.



