August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police rescue four people after car breaks down near Adonis Baths

By Katy Turner062
Adonis Baths waterfall

The police and fire brigade were involved in all night operation into the early hours of Sunday to rescue two couples who had got lost in the Adonis Baths area of Paphos.

According to the police, the four people, Romanians living in Nicosia, had gone to Paphos on holiday and on Saturday had decided to visit Adonis Baths, where there is a waterfall and a large pond.

Once they left, as the sun was setting, they got lost on the dirt roads in the area until their car broke down.

They called the police and with the help of people in the area officers were able to reach the car and save the two couples.



