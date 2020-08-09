August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Volunteer Doctors Cyprus depart for Beirut

By Source: Cyprus News Agency092

A three-member team of Volunteer Doctors Cyprus departed on Sunday for Beirut to assist in providing healthcare to the injured following the blast in the port last Tuesday.

The team comprises paediatric surgeon Dr Eleni Theocharous and wound nurses Anna Farmaka and Nicoletta Makri.

Dr Theocharous said that they have already contacted a local hospital and will most probably provide assistance there but the team will also be placed elsewhere depending on the needs assessed by the Lebanese health ministry.

She added that they do not know how many days they will stay in Beirut and this will depend on the needs and how urgent they are.

Theocharous said that they will also meet with the Cyprus Embassy, the Hellenic Orthodox, Maronite and Armenian communities.

She added that they convey the message that Cyprus supports the Lebanese people and they are by their side.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Two remanded for eight days after over 2.5kg cannabis found

Katy Turner

Homes under threat as fire rages in Prastio

Katy Turner

Anastasiades pledges €5 million aid for Lebanon

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: €3,000 of fines charged in Paphos

Katy Turner

It’s a staycation this year

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus rescue teams set to return to the island (with video)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign