August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chemicals explode while being carried on van

By Nick Theodoulou00
The scene in Limassol

A barrel containing chemicals from a pesticide company exploded while being transported to a warehouse to be destroyed on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 09:15 in Limassol on Despina Pattichi street.

No damages were recorded except to the van itself.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and evacuated the area, while they are currently on site gathering further information.

Writing on Twitter, fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that: “The material was being transported by a small transport type van.”

He said that all the operational procedures are being applied to deal with the incident in cooperation with the police and other relevant authorities.

 



