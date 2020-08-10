August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca bar fined €8,000 for breaking measures

By Andria Kades00

A bar in Larnaca was fined €8,000 and a restaurant in Paphos €4,000 for violating coronavirus measures, police said on Monday.

As authorities are attempting to enforce rules related to maintaining health measures, 1,165 inspections were carried out across the country over the 12 hours covering Sunday night.

A police spokesman told the Cyprus Mail the bar in Larnaca was fined €8,000 as staff were not wearing masks. It is not the first time the bar has been fined. A restaurant in a Paphos hotel was fined €4,000 because it was operating a bar section and there were no adequate signs in the premises relating to social distancing advisories.

Additionally, as part of the inspections carried out in the past 12 hours, 47 members of the public were booked for not wearing a mask and seven premises for not adhering to the measures.

Four people were booked at the airports, one in Larnaca and three in Paphos.

In Nicosia, out of 157 inspections carried out, 18 individuals and two premises were booked. Limassol had 14 people booked out of 339 inspections while in Larnaca one business and six individuals were booked after 271 inspections.

Paphos had 44 inspections with four businesses booked and five citizens. In Famagusta, there were 215 inspections and two people booked while in Morphou 139 inspections were carried out with two individuals booked.

Port authorities carried out a further 51 inspections in the past 12 hours, or 81 in the past three days. Two private interests were booked with another nine bookings at Larnaca airport and six in Paphos over the past three days.

During the same period, police carried out 3,473 inspections with 117 bookings of members of the public for not wearing a mask and 49 premises for not adhering to coronavirus measures.



