Coronavirus: measures must become a way of life for the next six months at least, Kostrikis says

The additional measures decided and applied ten days ago by the government and the epidemiological team, in the framework of the actions taken to contain coronavirus spread will remain a part of life for the next six months, a scientific government adviser said on Monday.
Leondios Kostrikis Professor of Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus told CNA that the latest measures must become the modus vivendi for Cypriot citizens until vaccines are available.
Kostrikis estimated that the increase in cases was close to an end, citing the new measures.
He also expressed the belief that the current situation in Greece showed that the decision taken by the Cyprus government to remove Greece from Category A to Category B was correct.
Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory test certificate. Passengers coming from Category B countries are required to have carried out a laboratory test by a recognised laboratory at least during the last 72 hours prior to departure and possess a certificate showing a negative PCR for Covid-19.
Kostrikis said that the new measures must continue until a vaccine is found, while referring to the increase of cases in Limassol he noted that it seems to be reaching its end.
He said that measures being implemented in Limassol right now must be implemented islandwide.
Asked about the current situation in Cyprus, Kostrikis said that a ‘zero cases’ scenario was not possible, but a small number of cases was manageable. The aim was to have five cases or fewer per 1,000 tests.
Kostrikis believes Cyprus will have access to the vaccine during the first three months of 2021.
He said that the health ministry has expressed its interest in the AstraZeneca vaccine and had already placed an order for 1.2 million doses, expected at the beginning of 2021.
Meanwhile a health ministry source has told CNA that epidemiologists will probably meet on Tuesday afternoon to review the situation, taking among others into consideration the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Greece.