August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ministry issues plea to young people to avoid large gatherings over the holiday  

By Andria Kades0101
File photo: Ayia Napa at night

The health ministry called on young people on Monday to avoid large gatherings so as to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, it pleaded with members of the public to be particularly careful, avoid gatherings as much as possible and said anyone that attends them should maintain social distancing and personal hygiene.

The ministry called on young people in particular saying that EU-wide data revealed that the biggest spread of the virus was observed in parties or similar events where control of attendees “almost impossible.”

Most carriers are young people and are asymptomatic, further increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus as they are unaware they have Covid-19 and more socially active, the health ministry said.

This makes contact tracing even harder, the statement added.

In light of religious and other events slated ahead of August 15 celebrations, the health ministry sought to remind the public that festivals and events with mass gatherings were forbidden.

People are advised to be particularly careful whilst going to church and adhere to coronavirus measures, the ministry said.



