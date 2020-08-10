Cyprus gains in Russia Double Tax Treaty agreement

by Philippe Orphanides
Cyprus and Russia have just agreed on an amendment of the double taxation treaty between the two countries, according to Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, cutiing short the two-day negotiation agenda initially scheduled.
The Cypriot side ensured, among other things, the exemption of regulated entities, such as pension funds and insurance companies, as well as listed companies. In addition, interest payments from corporate and government bonds as well as Eurobonds are excluded from the withholding tax.
There was reserved optimism for these exceptions to be accepted, particularly given the latest announcement by Russian officials.
The Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov had announced on Sunday on Rossiya 1 channel: “We will not change our position. We just hope that, placing the denunciation and our proposal on the scales, common sense will prevail, and colleagues from Cyprus will agree”.
But there was reportedly some room for negotiation that would justify the Cypriot high-level delegation’s last-minute trip to Moscow, as Sazanov stated earlier in the weekend that “Cypriot colleagues will once again be asked to agree to revise the withholding tax rates on interest and dividends to 15%, taking into account individual exemptions for institutional investments”.
Before coming up with the series of exceptions, Cyprus had demanded a fair approach to all jurisdictions, and Russia seems to have moved accordingly.
Indeed, Malta and Luxembourg have just agreed to amend their respective DTTs with Russia and raise the tax rates on interest and dividends from Russia to 15 per cent.
And the Netherlands have not been spared either. Today, the Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands received a letter from the Russian Federation with a proposal to amend the current DTT with the exact same terms as Cyprus, Malta and Luxemburg.