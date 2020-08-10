August 10, 2020

Diko loses another 30 members

Centre-right Diko party saw another mass exodus from its ranks on Monday after another 30 people announced their resignation.

In a joint statement, they said they were joining the ranks with the three MPs, and two senior officials who left Diko only two weeks ago to create a political platform.

Monday’s resignations come from Diko members from across the country, ranging from Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, many of which served in district committees or ran as MPs.

Two weeks ago three MPs, Georgios Prokopios, Angelos Votsis and Marinos Mousiouttas, issued their withdrawal from the party in a joint letter that also included the party’s vice president Alecos Tryfonides and Christos Tsingis, a member of the central committee.

They suggested the party had become a spectator of developments and in so doing “losing its political stature”.

They accused Diko of discarding internal party processes, institutions and executives citing discrepancies in what leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said and did.

The latest developments mark a larger ‘bleeding out’ of Diko that has been losing members for the past few years, many of which argue Papadopoulos shifted the party direction from its original purpose of being a centre-right party.

Papadopoulos has recently pointed the finger to the president himself as being responsible, calling the people who resigned defectors.



