August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Donations for Beirut to be shipped to Lebanon on Tuesday

By Annette Chrysostomou

The items which have been collected by individuals and companies in aid of Lebanon will be taken to Limassol on Tuesday, where they will be loaded on the Greek naval vessel Ikaria, the volunteer commissioner’s office said on Monday.

The vessel will then depart for Lebanon.

The dry food items were packed by volunteers over the weekend at the five collection points. They will remain open for collections until Friday.

The cargo will be transported and loaded on to the ship in collaboration with the national guard and civil defence.

A three-member team of Volunteer Doctors Cyprus departed on Sunday for Beirut to assist in providing healthcare to the injured following the blast in the port last Tuesday.

President Nicos Anastasiades pledged financial assistance of €5 million.

He also put the island’s two international airports as well as the Andreas Papandreou military airbase and the ports of Limassol and Larnaca at the disposal of the UN force in Lebanon UNIFIL, the United Nations and of the international community in general for any assistance deemed necessary.

Anastasiades said the island has already sent over 5 tons of assistance to Beirut, with 40 more to follow in the next few days, including medical supplies, generators, clothing and non-perishable foodstuff.

In Nicosia, items can be taken to the State Fair in Engomi, between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday. For more information call 22 524414.

Collection in Limassol will be at the municipality’s community food bank on Filellinon Street, from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

In Larnaca, people can go to the municipal parking area on Tassos Mitsopoulos Stree near Mackenzie beach from 8:30am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

Collection in Paralimni will be at the Kepa Centre (Ayios Chrstiforos) on Ayios Nektarios Street from 7:30am until 2pm from Monday to Friday.

In Paphos, people will be able to donate at the Multipurpose Centre at the Old Electricity Authority building from 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday. For more information call 80006362.



