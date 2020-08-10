August 10, 2020

Double tax agreement meetings get underway in Russia

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides began meetings in Moscow on Monday with high-ranking Russian government officials, as the Cypriot side aims to reach an agreement in relation to the double taxation agreement between the two countries.

Petrides, heading a group of Finance Ministry experts, first met the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov.

According to the Cyprus News Agency’s information, the Cypriot side continues to be cautiously optimistic about the outcome of negotiations, which will continue on Tuesday.

The Russian ministry of finance announced it will initiate the procedure to scrap the double tax agreement with Cyprus from August 3, saying that Cyprus’ proposals on amendments to tax laws are unfeasible.

The Russian finance ministry is seeking to amend the Russian-Cypriot double taxation agreement in respect of increasing the withholding tax to 15% for dividends and interest payments.

The issue was also discussed during a recent telephone conversation between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.



