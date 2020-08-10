August 10, 2020

Foreign Minister discusses EastMed developments with Greek, Egyptian counterparts

By Staff Reporter
Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranenan with his counterparts from Greece and Egypt, he said on Monday.

A message posted by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter said Christodoulides had held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Greece Nikos Dendias and Egypt Sameh Shoukry concerning latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s navy has issued an advisory saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks, a step that has already provoked a reaction from neighbouring Greece.

A similar advisory, or Navtex, last month prompted a dispute which was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading Turkey to agree a pause in operations.

But President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to chair a meeting of the government council on foreign affairs and defence issues, his office said on Monday. He has said Greece is “ready to answer any challenge from Turkey”.

Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Greek state TV that Athens was in full “political and operational readiness.” Greece stood ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Turkey on their differences, he said.

The NAVTEX, issued by the Turkish navy’s office of navigation, covered an area of sea south of Turkey’s Antalya and west of Cyprus. It will be in effect between August 10-23.

Erdogan’s announcement of the new exploration work came after Egypt and Greece signed an accord last Thursday designating an exclusive economic zone between the two nations in the east Mediterranean.

Diplomats in Greece said that agreement nullified an accord reached last year between Turkey and the internationally recognised government of Libya, but Erdogan said Turkey would maintain its agreement with Libya “decisively”.



Staff Reporter

