August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former Disy official dies in Greek flooding

By George Psyllides00
Giorgos Liveras

A Cypriot man has died in flash flooding that hit the Greek island of Evia over the weekend, it emerged on Monday.

Giorgos Liveras, 72, had been missing for eight hours. His body was found in a sea area some five kilometres from the home he was staying in when the floods struck the area.

His body was identified by relatives and friends in Greece and Cyprus – through photos.

Liveras was a former senior administrative official at ruling Disy.

At least eight people were killed when torrential rain and thunderstorms caused flash flooding on Evia over the weekend.

Three of the victims, including a baby, were found in the village of Politika and another four in the village of Amfithea and the area of Bourtzi in central Evia, northeast of Athens, fire brigade officials said.



