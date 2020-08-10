August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Lebanon government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

By Reuters News Service00
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab addresses the nation at the government palace in Beirut

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Tuesday the resignation of his government after a powerful Beirut port explosion sparked public uproar against the country’s leaders.



