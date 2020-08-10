August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

One arrested, one sought over sham marriages

By Annette Chrysostomou0128

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a case of trafficking of adults, arranging fictitious marriages and conspiracy to commit a crime. A European and international arrest warrant had been pending against him.

According to police, several people were involved in the same case.

One of them, 28-year-old Indian national, Harpinder Singh Sandu, is still wanted.

Anyone who knows anything which can help locate him should contact the anti-trafficking unit at 22-808063, any police station or the citizens hotline at 1460.



Related posts

Donations for Beirut to be shipped to Lebanon on Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Storms not ruled out as Cyprus set for cooler day

Annette Chrysostomou

EU citizens stymied by restrictions on crossing points

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Coronavirus: Nine new cases announced on Sunday

Katy Turner

Two remanded for eight days after over 2.5kg cannabis found

Katy Turner

Homes under threat as fire rages in Prastio

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign