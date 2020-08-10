Safe to have fun: keep the kids entertained this summer

We are NOT going to let COVID-19 ruin summer – especially for the kids! While many of the usual children’s activities have been postponed indefinitely, there are more than enough excitements still going on around the island. Here’s a selection of August’s most thrilling – and safest – kids’ summer activities.

What’SUP

Summer wouldn’t be summer without the sea. But fighting 4,000 other families for a socially distanced sunbed is far from fun. Instead, why not paddle for the horizon? Out here on the waves, you’ll be completely safe!

SUP is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, mostly because it’s SUPer easy! In fact, kids often find stand up paddle boarding easier than their parents – something to do with a low centre of gravity and better balance. And at WindsurfCity on MacKenzie, €12 rents the kids everything they need for an hour of fun in the sun on the sea.

“Kids love SUP,” says Margarita, one of the three certified instructors at WindsurfCity. “After months of confinement, it offers total freedom; and a feeling kids just don’t get with other sports such as football or basketball. It’s something new and exciting,” she adds, “a challenge that quickly provides a sense of achievement. In fact,” she adds, “SUP is a perfect activity for the whole family – adults will forget all their worries out on the waves, and kids can have fun trying something totally different.”

Windsurfing is also on the activities menu, with three-hour mini courses for complete beginners. “Kids from seven and up are welcome to try both SUP and windsurfing,” says Margarita. “It’s totally safe – all the equipment (including paddles, boards, helmets, and impact vests) is sanitised both before and after use. And great fun!”

For more information on stand up paddle boarding, visit https://www.windsurfcitycyprus.com/en/ or call 99 555 886

DOG DAYS

Want to take the kids somewhere completely safe? Try the Sirius Dog Sanctuary in Moni!

Honestly, why put yourself through the hassle and worry of visiting an overcrowded park (Where are they? What are they touching? Who’s got the sanitiser?) when you could head for the open hills and enjoy a morning of outdoor fun in the company of happy doggies?

The Sirius Sanctuary welcomes Sunday drop-ins between the hours of 9am and 10.30am, and the kids will love grooming and playing with the puppies in the outdoor play area, taking the dogs for a short walk across the fields, or throwing a few balls around. “It’s a super activity for kids who’ve been too long indoors,” says Debbie, one of the sanctuary’s volunteers. “And the dogs are always so pleased to have visitors that it makes for a really happy family outing.”

With a large, dedicated play area and plenty of space for dog walks, this is one of the safest post-corona activities on the island. “You won’t need to come near anyone at all,” says Debbie. “It’s such a big, remote area that you’ll be practically alone – just you, your family, and a dog enjoying a healthy, fun time in the fresh air. And it’s absolutely free of charge!”

The Sirius Dog Sanctuary in Moni welcomes weekend drop-ins. Any donations of dog food are very much appreciated, but not necessary. For more information, visit http://www.siriusdogsanctuary.com/ or call 97 780779

TAKE A BREAK (DANCE)

Turns out break dancing is back – and in a big way. Thankfully, it’s your kids who’ll be learning to pop and lock this time round (for anyone over 35, ‘break’ is a little too literal), burning off all the excess energy accrued over months of enforced isolation.

Taking place on Friday, August 14, the Break Dance Summer Bootcamp is hosted at Movimiento Dance Studio in Limassol. “It’s the perfect way for children to learn about this athletic style of street dance, make new friends and have fun,” say organisers, “and an introduction to something new and exciting.”

Over the course of the hour-long lesson, kids will find out about the history of breakdance, discover freedom of expression through dance, and learn to bust a few moves. Everyone aged six to 18 – including total beginners – is very welcome, and teacher Hassan (who has represented Cyprus in various break dance competitions, and has been teaching the dance style for three years now) will be sharing his tips for “energetic, improvisational dance with an emphasis on energy, movement and creativity.”

Safety measures are taken very seriously, say organisers, who ensure students keep their distance from each other (class numbers are limited for this very reason, so do book asap!), take everyone’s temperature on the way in and out, and disinfect all equipment and surfaces between uses.

Best of all, there’s an option for a Free Trial Lesson ahead of the Studio’s autumn classes. “If your child would like to have a go at break dance ahead of our autumn classes, this is the perfect free option,” say organisers. “Just contact us ahead of time, and we’ll do our best to accommodate your child.”

Break Dance Bootcamp classes take place on August 14 at the Movimiento Dance Studio in Limassol. For more information, visit the Facebook event ‘BREAK DANCE Summer Bootcamp’ or call 97 768320





