August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Sancho to stay at Dortmund, say German club

By Reuters News Service00
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (left) is rumoured to be Man United's top transfer target

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023.

Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters in Switzerland.

The 20-year-old England international had a stellar season with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been reportedly targeted by several top clubs, including Manchester United.

“Last summer we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then,” Zorc said.

Sancho scored 17 league goals and set up another 16, with Dortmund saying they would only let him go if their price expectations were met fully.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho but media reports say the club may have balked at Dortmund’s valuation of around 120 million euros ($141.24 million).

That would make him the Bundesliga’s most expensive transfer ever and would see the German top division lose arguably its most exciting young player.

On Monday, however, Sancho flew with his team to Switzerland for the start of their pre-season training.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Marcel Schmelzer stayed behind to recover from injuries.

It is unclear when Reus, who has been sidelined for months with a groin injury, will be able to return to training.

The Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18.



Related posts

Atletico resume training after rest of squad test negative for Covid-19

Reuters News Service

5 talking points ahead of Europa League quarter-finals

Press Association

Morikawa serves notice with PGA Championship triumph

Reuters News Service

Verstappen steps up to end Mercedes’ winning start

Reuters News Service

For Europe’s ‘super clubs’, Champions League determines all

Reuters News Service

Former Real Madrid chief expects club to send Bale out on loan

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign