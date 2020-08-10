August 10, 2020

Storms not ruled out as Cyprus set for cooler day

With a low pressure system in the area, isolated rain may fall in the afternoon, the met office announced on Monday. The possibility of stormy weather in the mountains and inland has not been ruled out.

Temperatures will rise to 36C in the Nicosia area, 33C on the south and east coasts, 30C in other coastal areas and 25C in the higher mountains.

The lowest temperatures at night are forecast to be 22C in most regions and 14C in Troodos.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday it is likely to be mostly clear, however clouds may form in the afternoons in the mountains and some isolated rain is expected.

Temperatures will not change significantly on Tuesday, while they will gradually rise until Thursday.



