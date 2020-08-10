August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen arrested for driving without licence, permission, insurance

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 17-year-old was caught without a licence and committing various other offences while driving in Polis Chrysochous on Sunday evening.

At around 7pm traffic police officers signalled for the vehicle he was driving to stop but the teenager instead drove away.

Though he initially managed to escape he was later identified as a 17-year-old from a village in the area.

He was driving without a licence and without the consent of the owner, his father, was not insured, and did not wear a seat belt.

The youngster was taken to the police station together with his father and both were charged for the offences before being released.

They will appear in court at a later stage.



