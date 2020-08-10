August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trial for man, 78, who allegedly had child porn on his PC

By George Psyllides00
File photo Paphos court

Α 78-year-old Paphos man denied charges of possession and distribution of child pornography on Monday and will face trial early next year.

The man was arrested after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer on July 27.

He also faces separate charges relating to exploiting a minor. He is accused of exploiting an underage female who is currently 21-years-old.

The 78-year-old was released pending his trial for the pornographic material on January 25.



