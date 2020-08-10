August 10, 2020

Vehicle registrations down in first half of 2020

By Jonathan Shkurko039

New vehicle registrations fell by 22.6 per cent in the first six months of this year, data published on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service showed.

The total number of newly-registered vehicles came to 21,752 in the first six months of 2020 compared with 28,088 for the same period of 2019.

Privately owned saloon-car registrations recorded a reduction of 26.1 per cent standing at 16,863 compared to 22,816 registered during the first six months of 2019.  Of the total passenger saloon cars, 6,078 or 36 per cent were new and 10,785 or 64 per cent were used cars.

A total of 2,672 commercial vehicles and trucks were registered during the first half of 2020 compared with 3,239 last year, recording a drop of the order of 17.5 per cent.

Light commercial vehicles’ registration also dropped by 18.6 per cent.

Fewer also were the number of mopeds registered by 41.9 per cent in the first six months of the year. However, motorbikes of >50 cc by increased to 1,667, compared to 1,477 in the first six months of last year.



