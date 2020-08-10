There is a food culture at Village Square Restaurants by Atlantica that is unprecedently distinct – a gastronomic destination that combines traditional flavours with an exquisite contemporary twist.
Authentic experiences
Every restaurant is a coming together of local and ethnic culinary flair, where the aromatic taste of fresh seasonal herbs and spices are integrated into traditional cooking techniques, making for extraordinary dishes that cater to a variety of palates.
Native chefs to the cuisine cooked, offer authentic ethnic experiences for highly acclaimed dining options to help visitors explore food from around the world.
Pithari Taverna – Greek Cypriot
This traditional Greek-Cypriot tavern embodies the bold flavors of authentic island gastronomy with a menu that infuses local ingredients into every dish. Indulge in plates of tantalizing Cypriot foods such kleftiko, a tender leg of lamb that is slow-cooked to mouth-watering perfection inside a traditional clay oven, grilled halloumi cheese with deep flavor, and other classic tavern-style meze or a la carte options.
Gate to India – Indian
At Gate to India, experience the true taste of Indian cuisine with a menu comprised of different dishes native to many of India’s territories. A tandoori oven offers delicious Indian food favorites and comforting home-made naan bread, as well as an exceptional choice of Indian-Cyprus fused plates that you absolutely must try.
Zimi Tratorria – Italian
This popular Italian restaurant delivers a sensory food experience with its wood-fired pizza oven that releases mouthwatering aromas, and which produces pizza with gorgeous robust flavors that a traditional oven would find hard to mimic. Offering something for everyone to enjoy, take your pick from a variety of fresh pasta, tasty pizzas, rich salads, and other homemade Italian dishes.
Ladi and Rigani – Cypriot
Serving up a traditionally Cypriot cuisine, the family-friendly Ladi and Rigani is also packed with delicious vegetarian options. Try a range of popular side dishes like freshly grilled mushrooms seasoned with oregano, a decadent spicy cheese dip, feta cheese drizzled with olive oil and oregano, and local grilled halloumi cheese, amongst others. Meaty favorites include Cypriot souvlaki, sheftalia (sausage), doner kebab and traditional Greek fare like home-marinated chicken and pork gyro.
Anoi Pub– International
This restaurant boasts a cosy atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating facilities and a terrace area with a spectacular panoramic view. Anoi serves an extensive variety of draft and bottled beers and a selection of ‘new world’ wines to accompany its popular juicy burgers and international cuisine direct from the grill.
Golf Clubhouse – International gourmet
The recently renovated Golf Clubhouse is located adjacent to the majestic PGA National Cyprus Golf Course. It serves a wide range of meal and beverages from a menu offering delectable upmarket international gourmet cuisine. Ranging from distinctive à la carte choices to delicious breakfast options served daily as well as an exclusive brunch menu.
For reservations please contact 26829207 or f&[email protected]
KALI OREXI https://www.aphroditehills.com/