August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Agreement signed for anti-flood works in Aradippou

By Elias Hazou00
Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis speaking after the signing

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a contract for the construction of anti-flood works in the Aradippou area, describing it as the fulfillment of a pledge made by the administration of Nicos Anastasiades.

After inking the agreement, Kadis said two dams would be built – one at Kammitsis with a capacity of 1,050,000 cubic metres, the second at Archangelos with a capacity of 305,000 cubic metres.

The project has been budgeted at €9m total; delivery is scheduled within three years.

According to the minister, the project’s main objective is to protect the Aradippou and Livadia areas from flooding, while at the same time significant quantities of water will be secured for irrigation – with this water diverted mainly to the land reparcelling area in Aradippou or to a major water pipeline.

For his part, Aradippou mayor Evangelos Evangelides voiced his satisfaction, noting that it has been 30 years since local authorities have endeavoured to bring such a project to fruition.

The broader Larnaca area experienced major flooding problems in 2016 following torrential rains.

The anti-flood project involves the construction of two dams made of roller-compacted concrete.

According to earlier media reports, the first tender for the project was scrapped in August 2019 when the Tenders Review Authority (TRA) found that the bids submitted by two companies were 21 per cent and 28 per cent higher than the allocated budget.

In its decision, the TRA explicitly called these bids “unreal.”

At the time the Water Development Department had designated the cost of the project at €7.56 million plus VAT.

During a visit to Larnaca in July 2015, President Anastasiades announced that planned anti-flood works there would cost around €12 million. In a subsequent visit in July 2017, he said the project would come to €14 million.



