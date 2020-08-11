August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Almost 200,000 registered to vote in the north

By Peter Michael00
Current Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

A total of 198,867 people in the north are registered to vote in the elections for the Turkish Cypriot leader on October 11, the ‘supreme election council’ said on Tuesday.

According to ‘council head’ Narin Ferdi Shefik, the public will be supplied with gloves when they visit polling stations.

On September 4, the candidates for the role of the Turkish Cypriot leader will officially submit their candidacy.

They will be officially announced ten days later, and on September 15 the campaigning period will begin.

Poll results can be published until September 16, and campaigns will be completed on October 10.

Shefik said during the voting everyone will wear the gloves, a two metre distance will be kept between the voters, and wearing masks will be mandatory.



