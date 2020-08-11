August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 917 inspections, 40 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police booked nine individuals and 31 establishments for violating measures to contain the coronavirus in 24 hours from 6am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

According to the police press office, 917 inspections were carried out during that time.

In Nicosia 80 checks were made and one establishment and 10 individuals were booked. In Limassol, 166 inspections resulted in three individuals being booked, in Larnaca 212 checks were carried out and three persons were booked. In Paphos 118 people and premises such as restaurants and bars were inspected. Five premises were booked in the district, and seven people were caught violating the measures.

In the Famagusta area another 161 inspections led to three premises and five individuals being booked, while during 180 checks in the Morphou district three people were booked.

 



Related posts

80 per cent of rubbish on Cyprus beaches is plastic

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos parking gets ‘smart’

Bejay Browne

Turkey dispatches Oruc Reis to eastern Med, raises tensions (Updated)

Staff Reporter

EXPLAINER-Turkish energy exploration vessel sails into deep discord

Reuters News Service

Trial for man, 78, who allegedly had child porn on his PC

George Psyllides

New AG inherits mountain of delayed bills for review

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign