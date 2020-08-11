August 13, 2020

Coronavirus: extraordinary meeting of scientific team

An extraordinary meeting of the scientific team to re-evaluate the epidemiological picture of Covid-19 will be held Tuesday morning via teleconference.

The issue of taking further measures will be discussed, depending on their evaluation of the situation.

During the meeting, according to the same information, the data so far, which emerged in recent days, as well as the deterioration of the situation in Greece will be evaluated.

The meeting will be chaired by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Leondios Kostrikis Professor of Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus said on Monday that the latest measures must become the modus vivendi for Cypriot citizens until vaccines are available.

Ten positive cases were announced on Monday. This brought the total number of cases to 1,252. Four people are in hospital. Nineteen deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in Cyprus.

 



